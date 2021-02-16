A new income! ‘José Luis Rodríguez’ The Puma ” is the new consecrated of I am, after a hard battle with ‘Lucho Barrios’.

The impersonator of the Venezuelan singer managed to convince the jury and left his opponent out of the competition.

As it is recalled, at the gala on Friday, February 12, both imitators surprised Tony Succar, Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern, who led them to a draw.

However, this night of Monday, February 15, the participants measured themselves again on stage in search of the long-awaited consecrated chair.

Maricarmen Marín was satisfied with both presentations, however, she could only choose one.

“I liked them both, but I have a chosen one,” said the cumbia singer and voted for ‘José Luis Rodríguez’ El Puma ”.

“The energy was there at some point, and perhaps more energetic themes will help your next performance. So I think fine, you have to give opportunity. More energy, more strength, I think it will be better for him this way, “said Mauri Stern, who was not very convinced with both, however he decided to give his vote to ‘El Puma’.

Likewise, who was not very satisfied with the imitation was Katia Palma, however she chose the impersonator of the Venezuelan interpreter and stressed that he was in competition “with the fair.

With three votes in favor, ‘José Luis Rodríguez’ became the new consecrated person of I am, great battles.

