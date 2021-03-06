This Friday, March 5, the last gala was held prior to the grand finale of I am, great battles. For this duel, Carlos Burga, impersonator of Jose jose (‘El Príncipe de la Canción’), chose as his opponent Carmen Castro, characterist of India (‘The Princess of Salsa’).

The challenger was the first to go on stage with “Mi mayor venganza”, one of the greatest hits of the Puerto Rican sauce boat, which was included on her 1997 album Sobre el fuego.

After ‘La India’ came the turn of ‘José José’. The interpreter gave one of his best presentations, as Tony Succar later expressed, with “Desperate”, song that is part of the soundtrack of the 1985 film Gavilán o Paloma.

In the returns stage, the first to cast her vote to choose the competitor who would go to the grand final of I am, great battles was Maricarmen Marín. She admitted that she “connected 1,000 by 1,000” with Carlos Burga’s performance.

Equally complimentary was Tony Succar’s comment for ‘José José’. “You came to tell the story of the song as it deserves,” said the two-time Grammy winner.

However, he assured that to cast his vote he paid attention to small “details such as out of tune”, so he decided to choose ‘La India’. “I close my eyes and you are her,” he expressed.

Finally, it was Mauri Stern who cast the final vote that defined Burga as the participant who will be in the grand finale of I am.

