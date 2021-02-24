Shortly after the grand finale of I am, great battles, the imitators began to make their best presentations with a view to becoming the winner of the season. This time it was ‘Jose jose’ who got the compliments.

Carlos Burga had to face ‘Fito Paez’, who came to the competition to stay with his ‘consecrated’ chair. For this, he decided to interpret “With you in the distance”, a song that moved the panel of judges.

On the other hand, the impersonator of the Argentine rocker decided to sing “A rodar mi vida”, one of the artist’s most popular songs. However, she couldn’t beat him and had to leave the Latina set.

At the end of the presentation of ‘José José’, Mauri Stern and Tony Succar They gave him a standing ovation and praised his performance.

“You surprise us and you challenge yourself. There were great successes and some mistakes, but when you manage to make that ending I forgive you everything. The emotion won, the air control, that final note forgives your life. You are a champion, winner, ”said the Magneto member.

After voting unanimously for Carlos Burga, the controversial Yo soy jury added: “You are no longer the prince, you are the king.”

I am: ‘Celia Cruz’ couldn’t beat ‘Marilyn Manson’

Joseph sanz stepped on the set of I am in a new attempt to stay in the competition and occupy one of the seats of the established imitators. The Celia Cruz interpreter faced ‘Marilyn Manson’, but could not overcome it.

The Venezuelan singer sang “Toro mata”, but the members of the jury indicated that it was not the right theme for a battle. On the other hand, Mike bravo defended his place with “The Nobodies.”

“I like the risks you are taking. I think that people love you more every day because it is impressive. Great job ”, Mauri Stern assured the impersonator of the metal figure.

