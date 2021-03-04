After the presentation of ‘Jose jose’ Against ‘Myriam Hernández’ in I am, great battles, the impersonator of the ‘Prince of the song’ took a few minutes to talk about the strong comments he has received for his work.

Before Carlos Burga gave his releases, Mauri Stern praised the artist’s performance on stage and highlighted his emotional intelligence.

“Carlos, you always have certain dreams, when you enter different stages of life, when a new opportunity arrives. I feel complete, I feel that I complete my dream, I don’t want to leave. Your emotional and artistic intelligence is someone who dreams like me. Thanks to you ”, commented the jury of I am, great battles.

‘Jose jose’ appreciated the comments of Mauri Stern and he referred to the criticism he has been receiving on social networks about an alleged favoritism in reality. He also revealed that these comments have come to affect his family environment.

“Thank you, because everything the jury has told me has helped me to get a lot of things forward, people always want to see a show here and don’t know what one has behind, there is a family always pushing us and that is also affected by many things that people post on social media. Thank you very much because you have helped me to stand up stronger”Commented the José José impersonator.

I am: ‘José José’ denies favoritism

Carlos Burga came to the front to defend himself, after the Axl Rose impersonator pointed out through a live broadcast that in Yo soy, great battles there was favoritism with ‘José José’ because there is supposedly a relative of him within the production of the program .

“This week has been difficult for my family and for me, having to endure many insults and disrespect as a result of my participation in I am, great battles“He commented from a video posted on his Instagram account. “The only thing I do is stand there, sing and make the public enjoy it and the jury rate me; Nobody has given me anything, only God gave me a talent, “he added.

Mauri Stern denies favoritism to ‘José José’

The jury of I am, great battles reacted to the comments of César Osorio ‘Axl Rose’, about an alleged partiality in favor of Carlos Burga, imitator of the Mexican singer.

“A lot of rings with ‘José José’? No, ‘José José’ has done a good job and I will always defend him. When I don’t do a good job, I’m going to say it to your face, as I would say to anyone else, “said Mauri Stern in Instagram Live.

