The complaint made by the imitator of Gustavo Cerati, Miguel Ángeles Samamé, on an alleged labor exploitation by Yo soy, generated reactions from the other participants, who expressed divided opinions.

In the midst of this controversy, Mariano Freyre, who appeared in past editions of the reality show as Jorge gonzalez, gave his point of view and, unlike his peers, he addressed directly to Ricardo Moran so that it responds to the complaints of the participants and can improve the situation.

The impersonator of the leader of Los Prisioneros began his publication by remembering how well he had during his participation in Yo soy and highlighted the support received.

“Six years ago I was in the galas of the program that is broadcast on Latina, channel 2, Yo soy. I paid tribute to Jorge González from Los Prisioneros. The production always treated me very well and I admired the incredible ant work they do behind, and the great intelligence and leadership of Ricardo Morán”Mariano Freyre wrote on his Facebook profile.

Nevertheless, ‘Jorge gonzalez‘He wondered how it is that with all the economic income that a program like Yo soy receives, it cannot afford the per diem and snacks for imitators, since they spend long hours rehearsing.

“How can a show that earns thousands of dollars a day in advertising not secure lunch and tickets for contestants at galas? It is something minimal and humanly worthy. And I say it, because there were contestants who really needed this, and they were not given anything”, He commented.

“I’m not even saying that this becomes a cost for them, I’m talking about getting exchanges, as the same program formats do in other countries,” he added.

However, the young artist stressed that thanks to participation in I am He was able to finish his career in business administration and traveled throughout Peru thanks to his art.

Despite the good times he lived and everything he gained, ‘Jorge González’ asked Ricardo Morán, producer of I amThat he listens to the complaints of some contestants and so they can overcome “this impasse”.

“Ricardo Morán, I know that you are quite rational and sensible, the denunciation of dozens of artists in the program is well founded. From my heart I ask you to listen to us and improve this impasse, intelligently you will know how to get out of this. Not listening to this would really be, for me, an occupational and media suicide, “he said.

Jorge González impersonator asks Ricardo Morán to listen to complaints. Photo: Mariano Freyre / Facebook

Finally, the young impersonator recalled that, due to the pandemic, many artists do not have an income as before.

“If you add to this, the times of pandemic, where artists cannot even produce shows (very few), let alone tour, and the virtual does not generate even close to what was in person, you will understand that this cry of dignity is essential to make a better Peru ”, he concluded.

‘José José’ speaks in response to a complaint against Yo soy

After being consulted about the revelations of Miguel Samamé, Carlos Burga (José José) left his opinion on the fact that has generated controversy.

“Retribution is the opportunity that we have to show ourselves. In this case, thanks to the production of Rayo en la Botella, it has served as a platform for many singers. The economic retribution comes to the extent that we can take advantage of that screen ”, said the artist.

“I think we lack a bit of creativity. Instead of saying that someone is taking advantage of me, you have to think: ‘What can I get out of this?’ ”, He sentenced.

I am, Carlos Burga

Enrique Bunbury impersonator gives his opinion on the denunciation of I am

Carloman Fidel, an Enrique Bunbury impersonator and winner of I am, Great Battles 2020, also called for artists to be paid on the show.

“A lot of people criticize, but the time when we pay floor fees is really over. Our work should be paid like any other, and even worse, in this situation in which we all find ourselves. We are artists, not slaves! ”Reads the message of the imitator of the founder of Héroes del silencio.

What did ‘Gustavo Cerati’ say about Yo soy?

Miguel Samamé imitator of Gustavo Cerati assured that during the four seasons in which he participated, he never received a sun from the production of Yo soy.

“In the difficult situation that the artistic sector has been going through, I, personally, cannot be a participant in the exploitation … Unfortunately, the program does not even contribute to food or transportation costs,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Gustavo Cerati I am

‘Gustavo Cerati’ shares other experiences

In the conversation in this medium, the imitator compared other experiences he had in his career as an artist.

“Yo soy gave me the opportunity to work in music, but at the same time I do not consider that the conditions are the best, unlike I am called Colombia and I am Chile, where the artist is not offended in public. When I went to My name is Bolivia, they paid me the hotel and per diem ”, revealed Miguel Samamé.

‘Fito Páez’ supports the claim of Miguel Samamé ‘Gustavo Cerati’

The impersonator of Fito Páez shared Miguel Samamé’s complaint and wrote the following message on Facebook.

“I subscribe! When I entered the program, many friends scratched themselves and moved away and I put my chest, consequent with a decision that I knew that, for better or for worse, my life would change, I lie, I did not know, but it was … But, above all, believing in what he did. I had, have and will have a career “

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.