Mariano Gardella, Jon Bon Jovi impersonator, was introduced as Gaona’s new partner in I am, great battles, great celebrities. This happened after Adolfo Aguilar announced that ‘Marilyn Manson’ resigned from the competition for family issues.

In this first presentation, the duo captivated their fans by interpreting the song “Livin ‘On A Prayer”, starting with acoustic and ending with the classic English rock style.

At the end of the show, the jury congratulated the presentation of ‘Bon Jovi’ Y Gaona, highlighting the great effort that both made to continue competing in Yo soy.

“The two have done a representation of rock for level of height. Welcome, ‘Jon Bon Jovi’; Gaona, great job ”, commented Ángel López. “Welcome, this synergy on stage, strength, attitude, temperament. This battle is one of my favorites ”, added Maricarmen Marín.

On the other hand, Mauri Stern showed his liking for the duo’s show, although he limited “I would not start such empty songs with acoustics, they always have to arrive with power, I feel them better when there is power than when they undress vocally.”

I am: Gaona surprised by resignation of ‘Marilyn Manson’

On Saturday, April 17, during the latest edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities, the resignation of ‘Marilyn Manson’ was announced, which left Gaona, who was in a duo with the imitator, astonished.

“I took it in a very surprising way at the beginning, because I didn’t think this situation was going to happen. We are in the middle of the competition and I think this was not feasible, but it is understood for family reasons ”, mentioned the rock singer.

I am, latest news:

