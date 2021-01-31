Ytalo Faijó, imitator of the salsa singer Joe Arroyo, returned to the Yo soy stages to challenge the interpreter of Juan Luis Guerra and try to keep his chair as a ‘consecrated’ artist.

“The rebellion” was the theme chosen by ‘Joe Arroyo’, who made the members of the jury dance in the last edition of the competition, held this Saturday, January 30. For his part, the double of the Dominican singer was delighted with “La bilirubina”.

At the end of the battle, Tony Succar opened the round of evaluations with praise for Ytalo Faijó by assuring that “the sauce is in his blood.” “I congratulate you because you feel the music, you are inside the character. You have gotten into a complicated character and very devoted to this black music (…) and I did not see you in disguise, I saw you within this character that I liked a lot ”, he commented.

However, the music producer also noticed some details in the character’s tuning. “It’s very nasal, I like that you exaggerated, but you do have to be very careful because Joe was a pretty well tuned singer live,” he said.

For ‘Juan Luis Guerra’, the winner of two Grammy awards had good comments, noting that he enjoyed the presentation even though he observed some errors in the times.

Maricarmen Marin He stated that he did not enjoy Faijó’s performance, because, as he explained, time caused “the imitation to be lost a bit.”

Finally, the members of the jury elected ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ with a unanimous vote, not without first mentioning that they hope to see Ytalo Faijó again.

