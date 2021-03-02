I Am Jesus Christ caused a sensation since they showed their first advances a few months ago, and it is not for less, if this title promises to make us feel like the very same Jesus Christ.

From the beginning they made it clear that this game would allow us to perform miracles and act like a holy man, and with the passage of time they have managed to improve it a lot.

They recently revealed a new gameplay where we can see in action everything that they promised, and even added a mechanic of combat against demons that you must see.

In I Am Jesus Christ you can defeat demons

This title is developed by SimulaM, and every month they provide new updates on the development process, which should be close to completion.

The financing campaign was carried out through Kickstarter, and as far as we have seen, little by little they are fulfilling each of their promises.

To give greater security to those who supported you, SimulaM launched a new gameplay where we see how miracles will work, a bit of the map and even a somewhat peculiar combat.

As you can see, the graphics look very rudimentary and the animations quite stiff, although this may be due to the fact that it is a work-in-progress version.

Among the highlights of this little gameplay of I Am Jesus Christ are the mechanics of miracles, which we can choose from a wheel of options depending on what we need.

It also highlights the fight against demons, who will be hidden within ordinary people, and once we face them we can launch elemental abilities at them as if we were the Avatar.

Use the powers of water, earth, fire and air to eliminate evil.

For the moment I Am Jesus Christ does not have a definite release date, but Steam brand that will arrive sometime in 2021.

