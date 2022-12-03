I Am Jesus Christ Prologuei.e. the prologue free of the first Jesus of Nazareth simulator of the story, is available on Steam. Naturally it can be downloaded for free, to the delight of those who want to have the thrill of playing the role of the alleged son of god without even having to pay the offers during mass.

I Am Jesus Christ Prologue on Steam

What is in the I Am Jesus Christ Prologue? A lot actually: over an hour of gameplay; a mode designed for experienced players and one, called Story mode, for those who just want to follow the story (spoiler: he is eventually crucified, but resurrects after three days); the reconstruction of the most iconic places in the life of Jesus; quotes of famous phrases from the evangelical texts and different types of miracles.

SimulaM, the developer, is keen to reiterate that this is not the final version of the game. The latter, which will guarantee the full optional experience and should be more refined, is scheduled for next year, i.e. 2023, a date yet to be determined, unfortunately.