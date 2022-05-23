The development studio SimulaM has launched a new video of I Am Jesus Christthe new and particular game that puts us in the shoes of Jesus. In this video the developer shows some gameplay, focused on casting out a demon.

Not only that, but the developer has shared the launch plans: the team’s goal is to launch the game on Steam in Early Access in December 2022. The Prologue version, on the other hand, should arrive earlier, however, by September or October.

“Go back in time over 2,000 years and follow the same path as Jesus Christ, from his baptism to the resurrection. Inspired by New Testament stories, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is a simulator like no other“reads the description.”Are you ready to fight with Satan in the wilderness, heal the sick and help the needy? Performed over 30 iconic miracles from feeding the 5,000 and curing the lepers to calming the sea and giving sight to the blind“. Below you can take a look at the video.

I Am Jesus Christ is expected to come out on PC via Steam: the development team is currently using Unreal Engine 5.

