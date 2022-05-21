Developer SimulaM has released a new one video dedicated to I am Jesus Christthe Jesus simulator. The video confirms that the team aims to release the game in version Early Access to December 2022. Instead, the free Prologue version should arrive a little earlier, “maybe” in September or October. The video also shows some gameplay.

In the video we can see that it will be possible cast out demonsharnessing the powers of Jesus. In the comments on YouTube, the developer says that I am Jesus Christ will likely include a story mode that allows you to ignore the fights, so that anyone can play without fear of getting stuck because the gameplay is too much. hard.

Furthermore, the developers point out that what is shown has yet to be optimized. I am Jesus Christ is not perfectly stable, so you shouldn’t think that i Technical Problems of this version are representative of the final quality of the game.

Finally, we remind you that we have made a trial of I am Jesus Christ, in which we explained to you that “I Am Jesus Christ is a strange game, which tries to translate the Gospels into a first-person adventure, also taking itself very seriously. . It is difficult to say from the test version how successful he was or not, although there are some elements of sure interest, first of all the way in which he tried to reread the deeds of Jesus through conventional game mechanics. still a lot, so it is right to suspend the judgment “.