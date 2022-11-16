The SimulaM developer has announced that a December 2022 will launch the free prologue of I Am Jesus Christ, simply called I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue, which will allow everyone to test the mechanics of this game, which has been awaited for more than 2,000 years now.

I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue will be a standalone title and will serve as an introduction to the full version, which will be released in the third quarter of 2023. SimulaM did not reveal how far the content will go, but did speak of the presence of some miracles. Probably the prologue will follow the beginning of the career of Jesus of Nazareth, i.e. the stories told in the Gospel, or New Testament. Everything will be simulated with great accuracy.

The features of I Am Jesus Christ boast the presence of sixty characters to interact with, including the twelve apostles, and more than thirty miracles, which will allow players to multiply loaves and fishes, restore sight to the blind and revive the dead. To carry them out, Jesus will have a bar of the Holy Spirit that he can strengthen through prayer.

The prologue will therefore allow you to taste all this goodness, videogame speaking, which will run under Unreal Engine 5. If you are interested in having more information, read our tried one of I Am Jesus Christ.