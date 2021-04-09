Jean Paul Strauss and ‘Marcello Motta’ They are back to I am, great celebrities 2021 after overcoming COVID-19. The Peruvian imitator José Rosillo confirmed the news through his Instagram account, where he celebrated having overcome the disease.

This Saturday, April 10, the duo promises to surprise with a romantic song from a well-known band. “Jean paul strauss and I come back with everything. There is no covid to stop us and we look forward to your support. A feeling song is coming ”, wrote the participant.

i am jean paul strauss

In the publication of the social network, he placed a photograph in which they appear together and smiling for the camera. For his part, Jean Paul Strauss recorded a fragment of what the rehearsals were. “Preparing the return with enthusiasm and emotion”, expressed the interpreter of “De todos las nostalgias”.

It was on March 21, when Jean Paul Strauss confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, he assured that he trusted in the will of God and that he would remain strong with the support of his family.

“I will fight this virus a good fight and I know that God strengthens me. He is my spiritual, physical and mental strength and I have the complete assurance that it will be a difficult stage but I will be victorious “, declared the singer in his account of Facebook.

Then the copycat Marcello motta He told his fans that he was in quarantine for suffering from coronavirus. He regretted leaving the competition in Yo soy. “At the moment I am stable, and putting everything of me to recover soon. The only thing that saddens me is not being able to appear this Saturday in the program, ”said the participant.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.