The Hamburg intensive care doctor Stefan Kluge sees the debate about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a luxury problem. Side effects are “something that can be expected”, so nobody should cancel their vaccination appointment.

D.he intensive care physician Stefan Kluge from the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf (UKE) wants to break a lance for the vaccination. “I am irritated by the discussion about a suboptimal effectiveness of the vaccine from AstraZeneca,” said Kluge on Thursday at a virtual press conference of the UKE. We could and should be “very happy that we already have three approved vaccines in Germany at this point in time”.

Recently, reports of side effects had accumulated and caused uncertainty. But the intensive care practitioner sees the discussion about which vaccine is better “as a luxury discussion”. “All vaccines are well tolerated, have few side effects and are highly effective in avoiding severe courses,” emphasized Kluge and added: “We now know that infections can still occur with all three vaccines. But it is about the defense against severe courses, from compulsory intensive care, from death. ”And all three active ingredients are“ very, very effective ”.

“Vaccination is the great way out”

Kluge appealed: “It is a big mistake – and I would also like to address employees of the German health care system – if you cancel your vaccination appointment now.” That will not help us in fighting the pandemic, because vaccination is the big way out .

On December 21, the European Commission approved the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer, followed by approval of the Moderna vaccine on January 6. AstraZeneca company’s vaccine has been approved in the EU since January 29th. All federal states have now received the vaccine from AstraZeneca in Great Britain, but the vaccinations are starting to be very slow.

“There is no discussion in the UK”

“In Great Britain with a high incidence of the British virus mutation, only the AstraZeneca vaccine is inoculated, no other vaccine – and there is no discussion like in Germany,” said the Hamburg intensive care doctor Kluge. In this respect, he wants to urge everyone to get vaccinated. Because vaccination side effects are “something completely expected”. They indicated that the vaccination produced an effect in the body that was desired. Kluge: “That is nothing to worry about.” He is not aware of any serious side effects of the vaccination. “I have also been vaccinated myself and I am very happy because I am in the Covid 19 intensive care unit every day,” said Kluge.