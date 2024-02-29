Ivan Cantu, who for over 20 years had claimed to have been sentenced to death on the basis of false testimony and unfounded evidence, was killed last night with a lethal injection in the death chamber of the prison in Huntsville, Texas. And Cantu used his last words to reiterate several times that he was innocent of the accusation of killing his cousin and his girlfriend in November 2000 for reasons related to drug dealing.

Several celebrities also participated in the attempts to save the life of the 50-year-old condemned to death, including Kim Kardashian and the actor Martin Sheen, together with the dem deputy Joaquín Castro and his brother Julian, former minister of the Obama administration. Even three members of the jury that convicted Cantu had asked that his execution be postponed, since, in light of the new evidence, they now had doubts about his guilt.

The mobilization was of no avail: last Monday the Texas pardon commission unanimously rejected the request to commute Cantu's death sentence and also the request to postpone the execution. The next day, two different Texas courts also rejected requests to halt the execution, with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals calling the new evidence casting doubt on the death sentence “not credible.” The condemned man then gave up on appealing to the United States Supreme Court, in the belief that he had no chance of success. Although his lawyer Gena Bunn reiterated that the new evidence “challenges the integrity of the trial conducted and raises the possibility that the state of Texas will send an innocent man to his death.”