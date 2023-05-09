Sebastián Villa, a Boca Juniors player, pleaded not guilty this Monday in the trial being held against him in Buenos Aires for alleged injuries and threats made in 2020 against his then partner.

Sebastián Villa gives his version and is victimized

“The fact that is imputed to me, I did not commit”Villa said according to the newspaper ‘Clarín’ in its digital edition.

“It was very hard, they yell at me on the pitch, it’s very difficult for me. I am an innocent person. I would never hurt anyone.”Villa declared.

“I had scratches, it damaged my shirt. It scratched my arms, my neck. It wouldn’t let me take the elevator. It was hot and I wore long sleeves so my classmates wouldn’t see what a shame, that they beat me at home !”, he said later, in a version that has been seen as an attempted victimizationaccording to ‘Clarin’.

The delicate case facing Villa

The oral trial against the Colombian player began on April 17 in the Correctional Court 2, in the town of Lomas de Zamora, in the province of Buenos Aires, and is presided over by Judge Claudia Dávalos, and the allegations of the parties on Wednesday of next week.

Villa, 26, is being tried for the crimes of “minor injuries aggravated by the bond and mediating gender violence and coercive threats” against Daniela Cortés, and if found guilty could receive a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

The trial discusses the alleged events that occurred in April 2020 in the house shared by Villa and Cortés in the private neighborhood of Saint Thomas, in the town of Canning, in the province of Buenos Aires.

That same night, Cortés published the images of his injuries on his social networks and the next morning he filed a criminal complaint.

Villa was also denounced by another woman in May 2022 for a second episode of gender violence, which supposedly happened in June 2021, for sexual abuse with carnal access, aggravated by the injuries.

The Colombian, who has played for the Argentine Boca Juniors since 2018, was supported by the club’s vice president, Juan Ramón Riquelme, and in fact participated in the superclassic this Sunday, which ended in a 1-0 defeat against River Plate.

The match this Sunday, in addition to ending in a scandal -with a confrontation between the two teams on the playing field that resulted in six expelled, three per side-, Villa was one of the Boca players who received the most whistles and insults from River fans, as well as chants from the stands due to his judicial situation.

