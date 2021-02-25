Last Tuesday, February 23, ‘La India’ faced ‘Marilyn Manson’ in I am, great battles and achieved a draw with her partner. At the end of the presentations, the jury praised both participants, but gave them some recommendations to correct the details that will allow them to achieve perfection in each of their imitations.

Sadly, this show was overshadowed when many of the fans began to insult and denigrate Carmen castro (imitator of the sauce boat) through social networks, ensuring that his opponent was the one who should have won the duel they starred in.

Faced with these comments, ‘La India’, the first woman to win a season in Yo soy, was outraged and decided to speak out through her official Instagram account to ask for respect from fans of ‘Marilyn Manson’.

“I knew what was coming when facing this challenge, but I did not think that they were so cruel, hurtful and light of speech as to insult, ignore and humiliate my work. I respect your musical tastes to support your favorite; however, there is no need to offend ”, he asserted.

Imitator of India in I am

“If we’re on that show, it’s for a reason, and for the thousandth time: yes, I’m the first female winner of a regular season. Much love to everyone, let’s keep growing and learning day by day because only then will we be stronger. Many blessings, ”added the competitor of I am, great battles.

I’m: ‘Marilyn Manson’ vs. ‘India’

The hard-fought duel between ‘Marilyn Manson’ and ‘La India’ in Yo soy was full of energy, as both gave their best to take a place in the rostrum of consecrated people.

On this occasion, Mike Bravo chose to perform the song “Tainted love”, while his colleague sang the song “My private property”.

I am: ‘India’ was presented at the ‘great celebrities’ gala

The Peruvian impersonator was one of the invited to participate in the special edition I am, great celebrities, where renowned singers such as Susan Ochoa, Amy Gutiérrez, John Kelvin and more performed.

Kate candela was chosen to do a duet with ‘India‘. They both sang the song “Mi mayor venganza”, with which they faced “Makuko Gallardo” and John Kelvin.

‘Celia Cruz’ and ‘La India’ sing “Que le den candela”

At the beginning of December 2020, the Yo soy jury was delighted with the presentation of Joseph Saenz ‘Celia Cruz’ that was reinforced with the presence of Carmen Castro ‘India’.

The duo performed “Que le den candela”, one of the most famous songs of the ‘Reina de la salsa’. The song belongs to the Irrepeatable album released in 1994.

