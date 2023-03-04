After saving more than 30 thousand pesos when flying to Cancun from the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and praise its modern facilities, Luisito Communicates condemns its “airport traffic rival” the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM).

The famous youtuber Luisito Comunica, who has more than 38 million subscribers on YouTube, made strong criticisms from his Instagram account of the current state of the capital’s airport, especially the facilities of the Terminal 1.

“I know that I am in rough territory on this whole issue and I should not have an opinion, let’s see who paid me now, right? To say this. And I know that after everything that was put together, I shouldn’t even be opening my mouth. Let’s see what bothers me now,” Luisito Comunica mocked.

Luisito Comunica compares the AICM with the AIFA

Comparing the AICM with the AIFA, Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, better known as Luisito Comunica, showed the bathrooms of the Benito Juárez Airport where cardboard can be seen under a urinal and cracked mosaics, while those of the Felipe Ángeles Airport are thematic and very modern.

“And that’s how everyone from Terminal 1 is, those from Terminal 2 aren’t really that bad, but Terminal 1… you shouldn’t neglect it so low, look at this. And the truth makes me a vile blowjob, why when we pay airport taxes on each ticket we buy…”, commented the Mexican blogger.

He continued “And let’s see how beautiful the new airport was, that they are investing there, but don’t forget that this is the one that is used the most and is bent over.”

On this occasion, the youtuber used the AICM to fly to India, where he shared a couple of stories about his arrival and showed off the facilities of that air terminal on his Instagram account.