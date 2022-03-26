Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- “The decisions that are made have to be based, the governor has been monitoring the number of infections, on the cases that are going down.

I believe that any decision I make will be well founded,” he said. Minerva Vazquezafter Governor Rubén Rocha He proposed in one of his weeks to stop wearing the mask little by littlewhile awaiting confirmation from the Ministry of Health.

“I am in favor of gradually leaving the use of face masks in open placeswe are returning to a new normality, that this mark that the pandemic is leaving will one day disappear and we can definitively leave the mask “.

Read more: Sinaloa, the state with the most registered maternal deaths in Mexico

The brunette deputy He called for prevention, a healthy distance and using all sanitary measures and taking great care of children.