Yo soy started a new casting stage for season 30 of the competition and many new imitators with great talent are already showing up. In the edition of this Wednesday, March 10, a participant reached the next stage, but not with the character he had in mind.

A singer of Venezuelan nationality came to the set of Latina to play Romeo Santos, but failed to convince the jury with his presentation. However, at the time of making the return, Maricarmen Marín exposed the great physical resemblance he has with Huey dunbar.

“Physically, I find him a great resemblance to Huey Dunbar, and besides that he sings sharp, that might be there,” said the cumbiambera. After clarifying that it was the lead singer of the salsa group DLG, the contestant agreed to embody this artist: “I sing it quietly.”

The copycat interpreted “I love her to death”, one of the best known songs of the group originated in New York and surprised the judges of I am with this new character.

“I was delighted that you sent everything. You knew all the lyrics, I love that strength and that desire. The bell, it may be that we have a little wind around there, but in the treble I see you suffer, “he said. Maricarmen Marin.

On the other hand, Mauri Stern emphasized the professionalism of the participant by imitating an artist for whom he was not prepared: “Also, this character did not have it prepared, it is an improvisation. There is the instrument, there is the capacity and the energy. The thing is to make all those adjustments so fast ”.

Although the cast of Yo soy talked about how little time the foreign impersonator will have to polish the necessary details before the next stage of the show, they said they are very anxious about the result. Finally, the impersonator passed by unanimous vote.

