He did it! Jonathan Angles, impersonator of the iconic singer Mario ‘Pájaro’ Gómez, celebrated the approval of his thesis to become a Bachelor of Administration.

The young impersonator, who recently participated in I am, great battles, used his social networks to share his joy. Through Instagram, he shared some videos of the celebration at his home.

“ I did it! Bachelor of Administration . I approved the thesis support with 17 cataloged as a distinction “, the artist wrote in the publication.

Also, he thanked everyone who supported him on this long journey. The copycat dedicated the proceeds to a very close friend who, as mentioned, passed away.

“I thank God, my parents, family, my advisor, my teachers, my university, my friend and colleague Alvaro Marcelo Ortiz Carpio who sees me from heaven. I already want to receive the diploma to show them ”, he added. Angles.

This was the last appearance of ‘Pájaro Gómez’

In the first two months of 2021 the gala of I am, great battles, where Jonathan Angles demonstrated his talent as Mario ‘Pájaro’ Gómez.

His last presentation was in a battle against ‘Mariano Palacios’ (Laguna Pai). The two had a fierce duel on stage in front of the jurors.

The Argentine impersonator sang “Travesti”, while the characterist of the Laguna Pia vocalist sang “Libertad”. Unfortunately, Angles He was removed.

