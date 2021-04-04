The copycat Makuko gallardo He told during last Saturday’s edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities, that some thieves snatched the money that he had withdrawn from a bank.

“I went to withdraw a little money, when I left I did not realize it, they followed me and well, they ‘nailed me’, they threw me on the floor and I always took my backpack, but I had the money here (in my pocket). The first thing they looked for was the pocket. I didn’t want to let go of my backpack and they kicked me, ”said artist Javier Chang.

“People came, they recognized me, they helped me, everything. They tried to follow the thieves but nothing. It is done, I believe that if I am here it is because God is allowing it, ”he continued.

For her part, Ana Kohler regretted the situation her artistic partner is going through and expressed her outrage. “When there are times when things don’t go the way you would like them to, things and things have happened to us, week after week and the public doesn’t know why they are only seeing what is happening on camera, but they don’t know all the sacrifice, the effort, the loved ones leaving, ”she said through tears.

The popular cumbia singer reiterated her commitment to ‘Makuko Gallardo’ and assured that she will give her best in each gala of the competition. Latin, to continue in the fought battles. “We are showing that this is a one-man competition, we go out and we are one to deliver the best of ourselves to the public and I think that cannot be faked,” he said.

