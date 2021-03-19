Season 30 of Yo soy began with the presentation of young artists who showed all their talent in imitation. In the edition of this Thursday, March 18, a characterizer of Avril Lavigne.

She sang one of the singer’s best songs like “My happy ending” to convince the jury and move on to the next stage. Nevertheless, did not have the best comments.

“You need to project, work and prepare,” said Mauri Stern, who had to give the last vote for the young woman’s permanence in reality.

“Physically she looks alike, but she doesn’t have a rocker attitude,” added the controversial rater of the show.

However, he gave the impersonator a new opportunity and gave her a ‘yes’ to advance to the second stage of the casting process.

“I wish I had an ‘Avril Lavigne’ in I am, but you are not. Nevertheless, I’ll give you a chance for the next round. I hope it is not the worst of my mistakes “ Stern said.

I am, great battles, great celebrities will have a new jury

On Wednesday, March 17, the show revealed who will fill Tony Succar’s job at I am, great battles, great celebrities next Saturday.

Ángel López, a well-known Puerto Rican singer, will sit at the jury table for the next edition of the reality show.

“It’s already unofficial! I will be part of the jury in this season of I am. Thanks to all the Yo soy team. The honor is all mine, Peru! ”, The artist wrote on his social networks.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.