Someone can even call themselves “immortal”, but then reality is always inevitably and dramatically different. In fact, this is how the 32-year-old defined himself Luca Nichettowriting on social media and responding with an ironic tone to a friend on Facebook. The young man, unfortunately, died following an episode that, however, is still to be clarified.

His friend on social media had greeted him with the phrase: “You’re still alive, yes?”, which is why the 32 years old on Facebook he had responded with that almost arrogant, proud epithet, precisely, from immortal. A comment that probably came after a prolonged absence from social media, as can happen, even often. For some it is a “detox” moment, for others simple indifference to scrolling on social media home pages.

The friend’s comment on the young man’s profile comes after a long silence in the contacts, to which Luca had replied with his great confidence. Without a doubt, this response was a sign of a strong desire to be there, to move forward. The difficulties of life, the normal obstacles that many face for one reason or another, could not stop him.

The young man’s journey, however, was tragically interrupted at the age of just 32, during the night between Monday and Tuesday. Luca was at his parents’ house, in Valli di Chioggia (Venice), when he felt ill. A sudden illness he took it away forever.

It is unclear whether the 32-year-old managed to ask for help or if the prolonged silence, at a certain point, alarmed the parents, pushing them to call for help. What the sources say is that the Suem ambulance, which arrived following the call to 118, could do nothing but confirm the death of the young man.

Nicknamed “Kjller” on social media32-year-old Luca Nicchetto was the brother of Jacopo, a former carabiniere involved in a dramatic robbery that took place nine years ago in a shopping center in the Naples area. In that episode, which ended in the worst possible way with a shooting that caused one death and nine injuries, led to the sentencing to life imprisonment of Jacopo and his colleague. The family, therefore, remains deeply marked by pain and terrible events. He leaves behind two children.