I am recently started his season 30 and, although the participants make their first presentations, the imitators who go to sentence have already been chosen, and they will have to face each other to continue in the program.

In the issuance of Tuesday April 13, many artists managed to amaze the judges with their respective imitations; however, others did not show their full potential.

At the end of the Latina space, the judges deliberated and decided that two contestants would be sentenced. “I want to take the liberty and say that this has been a slightly looser group. We have to keep working ”, said Katia Palma.

Unfortunately, imitators of César Vega and J Balvin They were mentioned by the judges and must battle against ‘Prince Royce’ and ‘Josimar’.

I am: this was the debut of the imitators of Agua Marina

The competition aired its second live concert gala on April 13 and imitators of Sea water they were the most anticipated by the viewers of the competition. The group surprised in their debut in Yo soy and won the praise of the jury.

The interpreters of the cumbia orchestra decided to sing “Neither forgiveness nor forgetfulness”, one of the songs preferred by the listeners of the norteño group. After the presentation, Katia Palma stated: “Good presentation to be her first this season. Good harmonies, very good, in tune. The entertainer, 20 points. You are hired for my fifteen-year-old ”.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.