The live concerts of Yo soy have already started and the imitators who reached this stage are making their first appearances on the set of the program. The members of the jury have shown their severity in the corrections, however, they were astonished with the presentation of ‘Marine Water’.

The interpreters of the well-known cumbia group debuted this Tuesday, April 13, on the competition stage and stood out from the other participants for the energy they overflowed during their show.

The song they chose for their first gala was “No forgiveness, nor forgetness”, one of the most popular songs of the northern group. After delighting viewers of the show, they received praise from the judging panel.

The four members of ‘Agua Marina’ earned praise from Katia palma, who highlighted the vocal resemblance between the imitators and the original singers. He also spoke about the role of the entertainer in the Yo soy concert.

“Good presentation to be your first presentation this season. Good harmonies, very good, in tune. The entertainer 20 points, for my fifteen-year-old you are hired. (…) Today we have come to work well the whispering, the nuance of the voices . Very well, congratulations guys, “said the actress, too.

I am: sentenced from the first gala

Despite the fact that on April 12 the 30th season of I amThere are already copycats who have been sentenced for their poor performance on the show. After lengthy deliberation, the members of the jury decided to send the interpreters of Prince Royce and Josimar to sentencing.

The imitators failed to convince the jury and will have to prepare for the elimination gala. Photo: Latina capture

I am, latest news:

