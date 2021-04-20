Yo soy’s family is going through a difficult time. One of the show’s producers is in serious condition from COVID-19 and many of the copycats and even the cast of the show have come together in search of one. ICU bed.

‘All united by Paulo Cesar Paredes‘is the campaign that has been spreading through social networks. Several imitators of the current season and some singers who also passed through the competition shared the announcement that asks for donations to help pay for the costs of medical treatment.

Performers such as Ricky Santos, Ronald Hidalgo, Raúl Gutiérrez and Sebastián Landa asked their followers to Instagram any information about a space in the intensive care unit for the Latina worker.

“Our friend from the Yo soy production urgently needs an ICU bed. Any info to this number please 987951563. We thank you in advance “, wrote in impersonator of Juan Gabriel on the platform.

Cristian Rivero and Gaona also used their networks to spread the word about the case. “I hope you recover soon friend, we miss you” , expressed the host of the show.

Cristian Rivero reveals that his mother is admitted to a hospital

The driver of I am dedicated one of the presentations of the live concerts for all the people who are fighting against COVID-19. When announcing the song “The rhythm of my heart”, Cristian Rivero sent a greeting to his mother and said that she is hospitalized.

“I know that there are people hospitalized, including my mom, who may be watching the program now. I send a kiss . There are many people who are in hospitals who are not having a good time and this entertainment is also there for them. We give it to them with a lot of love, “he said during the broadcast of the program.

