Cristian Rivero announced that the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner will not continue in the competition of I am, great battles; for health reasons.

At the gala on January 12, Hugo Apaza starred in a disconcerting moment when he left the stage during his presentation. Everything happened when the participant was singing “It will be” and from one moment to another he decided to interrupt his show, leaving the jury and viewers stunned.

After this fact, the host announced in the first minutes of the program that the contestant had decided to step aside.

“What happened yesterday, never before had happened throughout these nine years of I am, that a participant, in full presentation, gets off the stage and leaves. We have had participants who have suffered falls, they may have forgotten the lyrics, they have overflowed, they have cried, but it has never happened before that a participant, in the middle of a presentation, simply comes off the stage and leaves ”, Rivero began.

“Yesterday, after the incident, in the commercial court, we spoke with Hugo and we understand that it is about a health issue. Health comes first. We are aware and we will always defend that. For that reason, Hugo Apaza ‘Ricardo Montaner’ winner of the season, due to a health issue has decided to step aside in the competition”, He mentioned.

For this reason, the imitator of Dyango entered the competition and will occupy the seat of consecrated person.

I am, latest news:

