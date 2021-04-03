Jhampier Pinedo, impersonator of Joaquín Galán of the Pimpinela duo in I am, has been fighting the coronavirus. Her partner and singer, Rosalía Timana, worried her fans by asking for help to get an oxygen balloon.

The support of his friends and followers was present. Through Facebook, the impersonator of Lucía Galán thanked the demonstrations of solidarity and confirmed that the I am impersonator is admitted to a hospital in Piura .

At the same time, he asked to carry out a prayer chain for the health of the former participant, who until a few weeks ago offered virtual shows and was healthy on social networks.

“Our thanks to all the people who kindly contacted me to help me in one way or another. We already got the oxygen balloon loaded. Jhampier Pinedo is hospitalized receiving much needed oxygen. Keep supporting him with your prayers for his speedy recovery ”, was the message from the interpreter of the Pimpinela duo.

The family provided bank account numbers for fans of the Peruvian copycats to make their donations. These are in the name of Rosalía Timana Machado.

Jhampier Pinedo and Rosalía Timana they participated in season 23 of Yo soy, in 2019. At that time, they were crowned the winners of the Latina quiz show.

