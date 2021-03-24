I am continues to receive many imitators at the casting stage for the season 30. The members of the jury are not only impressed by the talent of dozens of Peruvian singers, as they have also seen outstanding international participants pass.

This was the case with Felipe Morales, Chilean interpreter of Fito Páez who decided to leave his native country to try his luck in the Latina space. During his interview prior to the auditions, he commented that he already has a lot of experience in front of the cameras.

“I like music since I was little and I had the opportunity to step on a stage since I was 16 years old. I already had experience in my country, in I am Chile, but today in Peru I take it as a challenge that I want to achieve ”, said the young man.

The impersonator decided to perform “Mariposa tecknicolor” on stage to try to convince the jurors that he deserves to get to the live concerts.

‘Fito Páez’ managed to go to the next stage of the auditions with two votes in favor and one against. Mauri Stern Y Maricarmen Marin They highlighted the talent of the Chilean and his facility to mimic the characteristic accent of the original artist.

The Magneto member assured that the participant will be able to improve with the trainings and classes that he would receive in Yo soy in case he succeeds in going to the galas: “We can make him go far. (…) It is worth putting that level of pressure. I’m going to say yes ”.

On the other hand, Katia palma claimed that Felipe Morales he still had to work on and perfect his vocal imitation. “I don’t notice the fundamental tone of Fito, I feel like you’re screaming. I can’t find the similar timbre, when you speak yes, but when you sing the imitation goes away ”, he said, explaining the reason for his refusal.

