The casting of I am is coming to an end. The competition is already selecting the best imitators for the season 30 and some singers are joining the next stage of auditions.

Many of the contestants were able to impress the jury on their first visits to the show, but others managed to overcome the difficult test after many attempts. This is the case of ‘Jackal’, who broke in front of the cameras when he learned that he is one step closer to the finery.

Wilder Reyes was moved after hearing the verdict of the jury, who gave him their support after the battle he starred against the Maluma impersonator. However, he could not help shedding tears after noticing that he could go directly to the live concerts if Katia Palma activated the green light.

“(I am excited) to pass a casting with a jury that does value my art , my dream is to be in the finery, “he said with a broken voice.

Although he was in his sixth attempt to reach the core competition of Yo soy, the judges did not give him the direct pass, but he will have a chance in the next stage of the auditions.

Seeing him moved, Cristian Rivero he did not hesitate to encourage the interpreter. “Easy, you have qualified for the next round, you still have a chance. I wish you all the luck in the world ”, he said.

Backstage, the Chacalón impersonator dedicated his participation to his son: “Son, I love you and I love you very much, and I tell you to pursue your dreams. Dreams are fulfilled with perseverance ”.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.