I Am Groot will come back with the Season 2officially announced with lots of trailer and release date on Disney+: the new adventures of the cute character will be available in streaming starting from September 6th.
Exactly one year after the first season of I Am Groot, the “twig troublemaker” introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 this time he will find himself exploring the universe, coming into contact with strange life forms.
Five new short films
Adopting the same structure as Season 1, I Am Groot will return with five short filmsagain written and directed by Kirsten Lepore and set immediately after the events of the second episode of Guardians of the Galaxy.
As you know, in fact, starting from Avengers: Infinity War Groot’s character has definitely grown up and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, available for a few days on Disney+, we saw him in his adult version.
