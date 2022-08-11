“I am Groot”, the new series of short films by Disney+, came to the streaming platform with five peculiar stories about one of the cutest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the stories take place in outer space, nobody expected the appearance of Alf, another alien from television beloved by fans.

In the animated short titled “Magnum Opus”, we follow Baby Groot wanting to draw a picture of his family. To do this, he pulls out a comic from a Jansport backpack and then rips off the cover to paint it white and use it as a base to draw his long-awaited portrait.

The most attentive eyes will have noticed that the name of said cartoon is “Alf”—specifically “ALF #4: Fantastic Hairy to the rescue”—, which has its own protagonist flying with a cape, as if from a superhero. it was treated

Baby Groot with Alf’s comic in the “Magnum Opus” short film. Photo: Disney+ capture

Some might think that this is just a nod to the alien, but to the surprise of many, this comic existed in real life and its dissemination was given by none other than Marvel Comics itself.

It was published between 1988 and 1992; in total it had 50 regular issues, three annuals and three specials. The plot line recapitulated and expanded some chapters of the television series.

Cover of “Alf #4: Fantastic Hairy to the rescue”. Photo: Marvel Comics

After his last broadcast in 1990, this curious character never appeared again in any film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would not begin until 2008, with the first “Iron Man” tape.

Now, 32 years later, the house of superheroes has welcomed this endearing figure back to the MCU, which makes us wonder if James Gunn could include Alf in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”.