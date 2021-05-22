The final of I am, great battles, great celebrities 2021 will take place this Saturday, May 22 at 9.30 pm on the Latina Televisión signal.

Find out who are the pairs made up of Peruvian imitators and singers who made it to the last gala of this season. It is about six couples who seek to obtain the coveted prize.

‘Sandro’ and Marina Yafac

Tony Cam, impersonator of Sandro, and the cumbia singer Marina Yafac they performed the song “La nave del oblivido”, with which they managed to go to the final gala of the contest.

‘Marcello Motta’ and Jean Paul Strauss

José Rosillo, impersonator of Marcello motta, forms a duo with singer Jean Paul Strauss. Both were absent for a few weeks from the contest due to being infected with coronavirus. However, they came back and now they hope to raise the cup of I am.

‘Marcello Motta’ and Jean Paul Strauss reach the final. Photo: Instagram

‘Dyango’ and Estrella Torres

Jairo Tafur, Dyango impersonator, and cumbia singer Star Torres made a call on social media for their hundreds of followers to vote in the end of I am.

‘Makuko Gallardo’ and Ana Kohler

In the latest edition of Yo soy, Javier Chang, who plays Makuko gallardo, He claimed to have done a good job with the singer Ana Kohler. Both team up to compete against their colleagues.

‘Juan Luis Guerra’ and Jonathan Rojas

‘Juan Luis Guerra’ and the cumbia singer Jonathan Rojas they managed to save themselves from elimination and were chosen to continue in the final of I am.

‘Yuri’ and Amy Gutiérrez

Noelia Calle, Yuri impersonator, and the salsa singer Amy gutierrez They surprised when they interpreted the song “El apagón”. In that way, they earned their pass to the final of I am.

I am, famous people: how to vote for your favorite duo?

To vote for your favorite celebrity impersonator and singer, download the Latina app from the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android) . Select the voting banner, in the section choose your favorite artist and, finally, confirm your vote.

I am, latest news:

