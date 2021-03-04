The end of I am, great battles arrives to an end this Saturday, March 6, and finally you can meet the winner of the popular Latina reality show.

In the most recent edition of the program, Christian rivero announced the return of the strongest ex-consecrated men that this second season had.

At the end of the program, the driver revealed that 10 imitators will return this Thursday, March 4 to try to snatch one of the chairs that are currently occupied for ‘Adele’, ‘José José’, ‘Marcello Motta’, ‘Sandro’ and ‘Jon Bon Jovi’.

Rivero only revealed the names of some competitors, among which the imitators of Marilyn Manson, Amy Winehouse, Dyango, La India, Bad Bunny and Ricardo Montaner.

Likewise, the presenter explained that the five winners who will come out of the duel of former consecrated persons will face off against the five who are occupying the seats of I am, great battles.

I am: Bad Bunny announced his return

Before Christian Rivero revealed the return of ex-consecrated people to I am, great battles, Daniel Córdova, a Bad Bunny impersonator, announced through his Instagram account that he will be on the program this Thursday, March 4.

“This Thursday again in I am. Those who want to see me leave your comment”Wrote the artist.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Bad bunny‘was the first participant to use Auto-Tune in the entire history of I am. The implementation of this in the program was at the special request of Tony Succar, who had a strong discussion with Mauri Stern for the support of this system in the contest.

Bad Bunny impersonator in I am, great battles

