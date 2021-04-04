I am, great battles, great celebrities had its fourth gala on Saturday, April 3. In this edition, the duo made up of John kelvin and ‘India’ she faced ‘Adele’ and Susan Prieto, later, she was sent to sentence and, being the least voted by the public, ended up eliminated from the competition.

For this date, the couple of artists sang and danced “Make love”, song originally interpreted by the ‘Princess of Salsa’ and Oscar D’León. However, the presentation did not satisfy the jury.

“The tone of ‘La India’ bothered me a lot,” said Ángel López. “I liked it, but I didn’t feel the connection of what this song says,” said Maricarmen Marín. “John Kelvin is reading all the time and that feels amateurish,” added Mauri Stern on the set of I am.

After the show, ‘India’ and John kelvin They went to sentence, along with the other pairs who lost the duels during the gala, among them ‘Makuko Gallardo’ and Ana Kohler and Gaby Zambrano and ‘Vicente Fernández’.

Seconds before the end of the fourth edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities, Adolfo Aguilar announced that ‘La India’ and John Kelvin were eliminated.

I am: ‘India’ upset with John Kelvin

During the rehearsals of I am, great battles, great celebrities, ‘La India’ reprimanded John Kelvin for not having learned the lyrics of the song that they would present on Saturday, April 3.

“He left the lyrics of the song last. It is a lack of commitment. Despite the problems that one may have, there is also your responsibility as an artist ”, asserted Carmen Castro. After these comments, the cumbia singer was confident and assured that in the face of adversity “an artist always knows how to get ahead and solve it.”

