Singer Ania Y Daniel Cordova, impersonator of Bad Bunny, they were the first to leave I am, great battles, great celebrities. The pair had already shown disagreements about the use of AutoTune during their rehearsals and after their live presentation before the jury table, they went to the risk zone and were later eliminated.

The reggaeton and the pop singer performed the song “Tusa” and although they made Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín dance, they were not enough to overcome their opponents Ana Kohler and the imitator of ‘Makuko’ Gallardo, who presented a mix of “Siqui siqui” and “My God, make me fall in love.”

Before the versus, the production of the space revealed a video in which Ania and ‘Bad Bunny’ discussed the use of audio tools for their performance. “You know that it is better to go out with AutoTune, because we are going to go out of tune terrible, you know it, you know it ah”, the popular ‘Bad Rabbit’ is heard saying.

“I know the previous presentation was not my best presentation, but he has focused a lot on the AutoTune issue and, clearly, the AutoTune last time did not help me. Apart from my own mistakes, ”Ania asserted.

Finally, ‘Bad bunny‘and Ania were the ones who obtained the fewest votes from the public, who preferred to save the pairs formed by’ Mon Laferte ‘and Tommy Portugal,’ Mariliy Manson ‘and Gaona, and’ Miriam Hernández ‘and Dantes Cardoza.

