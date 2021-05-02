A new edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities took place this Saturday, May 1, in which Michelle Soifer debuted as the new jury of the program.

At the aforementioned gala, a pair said goodbye to the competition. ‘Adele’ and Susan Prieto they did not achieve the favoritism of the public and were eliminated after interpreting “Seft fire to the rain”.

The artists battled against Amy Gutiérrez and ‘Yuri’, who sang a version of “El triste” on stage. His performance won the applause of the jury.

Also featured in this edition were ‘Makuko Gallardo’ and Ana Kholer, who performed a mix of “Me drunk for your love” and “Cervecero”.

They faced “Vicente Fernández” and Gaby Zambrano, who won the battle after singing “Potpourri”.

Ángel López remembers the ex-Menudo who died

The jury of I am and friend of the late Ray Reyes, a former member of Menudo, dedicated some emotional words to him after learning of his death.

“I don’t want to get very emotional because it affects me, because I consider him a friend, a brother, a colleague. I achieved my dream of meeting him. Since I was a child I wanted to be part of that great group called Menudo. Last night, sadly, we lost one of the most impressive stars of that group. I consider him a friend. I will always love him, “he said. Angel Lopez, who broke down remembering it.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.