Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro admitted this Friday his desire to contest the Presidency in the 2026 elections if he does not lose political rights in a trial that began this Thursday in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“In 2026, if I am still alive and also eligible and if it is the will of the people, I will contest the Presidency againBolsonaro said at an event of the right-wing Liberal Party (PL) in Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

The ex-president, who has already described the trial to which he was subjected as “politician” and “malicious” after be accused of alleged abuse of power and, if convicted, can be disabledHe expressed his desire to continue in politics.

“It is logical that I do not want to lose my political rights. I even already said that I am thinking of being a candidate for councilor in Rio de Janeiro (in the 2025 municipal elections). What is the problem? It’s no demerit whatsoever,” she said.

On Thursday, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, stated in a party television advertisement that the formation’s candidate to contest the Presidency in three years was Bolsonaro.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The central point of the accusation against Bolsonaro is a meeting that he called at the official residence of the Presidency with fifty foreign ambassadors on July 18, 2022 to disqualify the electoral system and democracy itself.

That meeting, in which the then president expressed unfounded suspicions about the electronic ballot boxes that Brazil has used without complaints of fraud since 1996, was broadcast on public television and the social networks of the captain of the Army reserve.

Bolsonaro ended up losing the October elections of that year by a narrow margin to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took power on January 1.

The trial was suspended on Thursday and will be resumed next Tuesday by the electoral court.

EFE