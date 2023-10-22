The headquarters of the Vente Venezuela political movement, very close to the Ávila hill in Caracas, looks active. Its founder and leader of the opposition, María Corina Machado, was about to arrive to start her day, while the members of her party held meetings and security agents remained attentive. The opposition leader arrived on time for the interview (carried out before the announcement of the resumption of negotiations between the Government and the opposition, in which she does not participate). The conversation lasted almost an hour and he spared no details in her responses. Here, an excerpt.

You appear as the favorite for the primaries. Do you think the Government will lift your disqualification?



First of all, we must understand why the supposed disqualification arises, because it is a crude and irritating action that no one recognizes neither inside nor outside the country, but what motivates it is that the regime realized that we are going to defeat it. , that the people of Venezuela, very disappointed, have found a way through which to express their indignation. That is why the regime tried many things, stopping the primaries, making me invisible, hindering me, and when it found no other way, it made the decision to disqualify me, which in the end I believe was a serious mistake, because its eyes were once again on the country and they put pressure Maduro is at his most vulnerable point and is going to have to lift my disqualification.

Why do you say that the regime is at its greatest vulnerability, due to the external pressure that you mention?



Because he has lost his social base, which he had at the expense of money, food, lies, illusions, bonuses, fear and blackmail. The country is so fed up with this that it says “no more.” The Chavista base was lost, it was diluted. Furthermore, they looted Venezuela, they have a very serious liquidity problem and, like every mafia family, they are accusing each other.

Let’s go back to the initial question, how do you think the disqualification will be lifted?



My disqualification is one of the hundreds of obstacles that lie ahead. A year ago, no one believed that it was possible to hold primaries organized by civil society and with the vote of Venezuelans from outside. The moment the regime understands that it has to accept the terms of a competitive election, the product of all the strength that we will have built, disqualification will be one of the things that we will dispatch. In other words, the strategy is to go step by step, overcoming barriers.

Do you think the regime will hand over power even though its members could go on trial for crimes against humanity and alleged corruption?



I work for a scenario in which the regime recognizes that it is in its best interest to accept the terms of a negotiation that allows for an orderly and sustainable transition. I am not at that negotiating table, but I agree that it seems that there are not enough incentives for the Government to stay. They have an interest in seeking an agreement as soon as possible because conditions are deteriorating day by day. They already looted the country. $23 billion was lost. It is a scandalous figure. What I believe is that these guys do not have the resources to even keep their networks of repression oiled.

Why do problems remain within the opposition?



There is a crisis of representation. There were circumstances that have caused preferences in the country to change dramatically. And furthermore, like any totalitarian and criminal regime, they filter, break the people and divide the democratic forces that oppose them. And I’m not just talking about politics. I’m talking about businessmen, unions, academia, even churches. This is how mafia systems work. And you see it at the bases of the Armed Forces and the Police.

Are you aware that the Armed Forces are divided?



I have no doubt, but it is not a vertical division, it is a horizontal division. lThose from below suffer starvation wages.

But the weapons are both up and down in the body…



What I can assure you is that the money is at the top. Pain and hunger are from the middle down, as in the entire Venezuelan society.

Has the opposition ever contemplated the scenario of a military revolt or self-coup, or is it ruled out?



What I aspire to is that the Armed Forces, when it is assigned to play a leading role in monitoring and protecting the electoral process in 2024, fulfill their mandate and their oath and enforce the national sovereignty expressed through the vote.

Would you support another candidate if you were still disqualified?



The only candidate that the people of Venezuela are going to support is the one who wins the primaries.

What international support have you felt is strongest lately?



I have to be very grateful, like all Venezuelans, to the president of Uruguay, Lacalle Pou, and the former president of Paraguay Abdo Benítez, at the Mercosur summit (in July). For me, that was a milestone. The irritating action of my disqualification was very recent and having in that space that unequivocal manifestation of two democratic presidents was important. Some, due to interests, ideological issues or business, prefer to ignore the devastating reality of our country, but those presidents remained very firm. President Petro himself, regarding this action of administrative disqualification by the Comptroller’s Office, immediately reacted, because he was the subject of a similar action in Colombia and had the protection of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. In the case of him, who we know has been close to Maduro, it was very significant. And more recently, there was a communication from the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which indicates that whoever wins in the primaries should be recognized as the candidate who will face Maduro. If I win the primaries, I will register and I will defeat Maduro, have no doubt.

Today Argentina also celebrates elections. As a friend of Patricia Bullrich, how do you see the future of the country?



Argentina is a case like Venezuela: tragic in the sense of potential and lost opportunity. I am a very good friend of Patricia, I think she was a tremendous minister and I am sure that she would be an excellent president. I also think that Milei is a bold guy who wants to bring about reforms, with a particular style. In any case, I would like to believe that both could eventually come together to deliver a great defeat to Peronism, which it deserves.

Lula has been very aligned with the Venezuelan Government. What reflection do you have about his role in the regional situation?



Brazil is the largest economy in the region and could have an important influence on the democratization of countries that are experiencing extreme circumstances, such as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. But if the person in charge does not even recognize it, it is difficult to advance.. This is a tragedy for Lula himself, because if at this point, in his third and perhaps last term, he is not clear about what his contribution could make beyond Brazil, in a context where he could undoubtedly help stop this hemorrhage, by less in the case of Venezuela, that doesn’t do anyone any good.

One of the most controversial points of his proposal is the privatization of PDVSA. Do you propose a total or partial privatization of the company?



Venezuela has proven reserves that at the current production rate are enough for 600 years. And to transform it into wealth and well-being, you have to invest an enormous amount of money. But it turns out that ‘these people’ not only looted Venezuela, but also mortgaged it and put it in debt. We have debts of US$ 160,000 million. According to the Monetary Fund, by the end of this year, the debt will be close to 200% of our GDP. No country can tolerate that, but there is private capital willing to invest.

Would it be with the participation of the State?



I think that the markets must be opened completely here. A total privatization of PDVSA.

In the Las Mercedes area (an upper class neighborhood of Caracas) there are large new buildings. Are there investments in Venezuela at this time?



What you are seeing are the remains of a bubble. Venezuela was a place where dollar laundering proliferated abysmally. But, obviously, all the information that came to light made that illusion dissipate and now no one believes that story anymore. No serious company that takes care of its reputation, that is accountable to its shareholders, puts money into a country where the rule of law does not exist. Here no individual has won any lawsuit against the State in the last 20 years. Public services have collapsed and a large sector of the population is atrociously hungry. The mafias have divided up the country.

It would seem that the international isolation of the Maduro regime has been diluted a little and that the economy has improved…



There are many things that are said for the gallery, but deep down, any leader of whatever ideological orientation thinks carefully before joining forces with Maduro. He has become a toxic figure. His government is the most corrupt in history. The country is an economic disaster, there is not a single institution left standing.

How have you endured ten years of being banned from leaving the country and all the accusations against you?



Leaving Venezuela would be easy, the problem is returning. I mean, if I wanted to leave, I’ll leave tomorrow. I would have left the day my son graduated and I felt like the worst mother in the world. I had to take my three children out. They threatened them and I told myself: “I can’t do both things at the same time.” As a mother, it is a guilt that will accompany me all my life.

Guilt or responsibility for their safety?



Both. I am experiencing what thousands of Venezuelan mothers are experiencing. The pain of having an empty nest. And that sustains you to continue fighting, to reverse this situation. That’s what makes me get up every day. My purpose is to unite each of the Venezuelan families.

FABIANA CULSHAW

EL PAIS (URUGUAY) – GDA