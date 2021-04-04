Giovanna valcarcel He announced through his social networks that he will replace Karen Schwarz in the host of the program I am, great battles, great celebrities.

The current presenter of Women in command appeared on the previous broadcast of the Latina space to talk with the participants about their impressions on the new date of battles.

“I tell you that I start on social networks, so look for us on YouTube, I will be doing the live and at 9:30 pm, I will be doing the work of my Karencita”, commented the radio host in her stories of Instagram. “Karencita, I send you a kiss, I’m going to do it super well, like you,” he added.

True to his fun style, Giovanna Valcárcel brought smiles to the jurors Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma, Ángel López and his partner in the conduction Adolfo Aguilar.

It should be noted that Karen Schwarz is in the United States with her husband Ezio Oliva and their little Antonia. As explained by Miss Peru 2009, she decided to travel with her family because her little girl misses her father a lot when he leaves the country for work reasons.

The couple recently shared images of their first time skating on an ice rink. “When I feel that we are inside a romantic movie,” commented the model about her new experience.

