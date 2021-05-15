The 30th edition of I am It came to an end on Friday, May 14, and left the ‘Little Princess Mily’ as the winner, who beat the imitators of Luis Fonsi, Dúo Dinamico y Menudo.

As in any contest, the public always has their favorite and manifests it on social networks. This was the case of the singer Gaona, who currently participates in I am, great battles, great celebrities along with ‘Jon Bon Jovi’.

The Latina reality show used its Instagram platform to congratulate the winner Noemí Ávila. “Little Princess Mily is consecrated as the brand new winner of I am, season 30 ”, was the message that was accompanied by a photo of the artist with the trophy.

Given this, Gaona He did not hesitate to comment on the publication and reveal who, for him, was the best contestant. The Peruvian singer pointed out that Freddy Armas, an impersonator of Luis Fonsi, lived up to it.

“Luis Fonsi did it amazing”, Wrote the interpreter, which generated diverse reactions among users, who indicated that the impersonator of the Puerto Rican singer should have won, while others commented that the ‘Princess Mily‘deserved that recognition for always innovating with each presentation.

The day Mauri Stern praised ‘Luis Fonsi’

In previous galas, Mauri Stern did not hesitate to congratulate the Luis Fonsi impersonator for his excellent performance with the song “Corazón en la suitta”.

“Wow brother, nothing, I’m just going to flatter you, because that’s how I feel. I am excited, happy, enjoying you, a person who has the ability to make a ballad like you did last time, and to do this with so much control, with so much dynamism ”, said the jury of I am very moved.

