Sinaloa.- Life is not bought, therefore, today let’s see the look of an elderly man whose birthday, whose innocence has captivated Internet users, the video deals with a tender grandpa from Culiacán who turned viral for his ingenuity in blowing out the candles.

While in the background, the song played “I’m from the ranch”famous theme performed by ‘El Komander’, which was released in 2014 within the album ‘cazador’, and obtained a nomination for the Billboard Latin Music Award for Regional Mexican Song of the Year, since the author is shown in the lyrics proud of his roots.

Therefore, it was the subject that the user from Culiacán Sinaloa, Mexico, identified as ‘@cesarrochaleal’, decided to place audio in the tender video of a grandfather who has a birthday, which he spread through the TikTok social network, where It already has more than a million views.

Between screams, mornings and laughter full of love, Cesar Rocha, titled the audiovisual material, “tutorial on how to put out candles”where the man who turned 81 was seen, along with his two birthday cakes.

In the original clip it was heard that the relatives and friends present, invited to the celebration, were singing to the Sinaloan man in the morning, at the time they asked him to put out the candle, as is tradition, he began to blow, but when see that that did not work, with his ingenuity, he grabbed his valuable hat and he began to blow air into it, until he decided to pass his hands through the fire, until it went out.

While “And if I wear a brand I don’t forget the past, the best advice from a very grateful old man, to my adored father and the hill is a witness, that among the pine forests, I have raffled it off”, the Internet users were captivated by the sound. scene.

“his face of happiness”, “how beautiful, congratulations to the old man”; “Long live the boss of bosses”, “He reminds me of my grandfather”, were some of the comments from netizens.

Although various topics become a trend every day in the digital universe, through memes, publications and hashtags, one of the protagonists that always steals everyone’s heart is the elderly.