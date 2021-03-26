I am season 30 is currently in the casting stage. In the recent edition of Wednesday, March 24, a young man appeared on the program imitator of Alejandro Fernández.

Almost at the end of the show, Kevin Villaverde arrived on set, who was participant of La voz kids in 2017. The 18-year-old appeared on stage as the Mexican ranchera singer.

“I like ranchera music, it’s something I’ve had since I was very little. My grandmother played me songs by Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete, “he said before his audition.

Her interpretation of “Like someone who loses a star” convinced the jury made up of Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern, who gave her approval to advance to the next stage.

Mauri Stern praises Mauricio Mesones

After declaring himself a fan of Peruvian cumbia, Mauri Stern took advantage of the fact that Mauricio Mesones was at the jury table to praise him for his musical talent.

“Something happened to me … is that the cumbia. Even if you don’t want it, it enters your system, possesses you and takes you to a place you didn’t want, ”said the Mexican about the Peruvian genre.

After his words, he went to the musician to comment on his new song released a few weeks ago entitled “The cumbia of love.”

“How beautiful that song Mauricio, romantic, beautiful. It’s the song that Mauricio has just released, ”said the former Magneto.

