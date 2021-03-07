The final of I am, great battles 2021 was held this Saturday, March 6 with the sole participation of Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín and Tony Succar at the jury table.

Fans of the show Latina Television expressed their intrigue over the absence of actress Katia Palma, who was part of the team until a week ago. Several followers assured that they expected the return of the artist for the final of I am; however, that did not happen.

“What happened to Katia Palma? Where is she? “,” Does anyone know what happened to Katia Palma? “,” Does anyone know why Katia Palma no longer goes to the recordings? “,” What happened to Katia Palma? “Were some of the comments. that flooded the networks.

The reasons for his absence have yet to be clarified by the copycat show. The Peruvian artist has not commented on the matter either.

However, minutes after starting the last chapter of I am great battles 2021, Katia Palma wished her fellow jurors good vibes. “Watching the final. Good luck, friends, “he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

I am: Who are the copycats facing each other in the 2021 final?

The participants who face each other in the final of I am, great battles are: ‘Dyango’, ‘Marilyn Manson’, ‘Adele’, ‘José José’ and ‘Juan Luis Guerra’.

