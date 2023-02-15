A Russian college student named Olesya Krivtsova has been missing classes a lot lately.

The reason is that 20-year-old Olesya is under house arrest. She has a tracker on her leg. The police can monitor all her movements.

His alleged crime? EITHERLesya was arrested for making anti-war posts on social media. In one of them he referred to the explosion last October on the bridge linking Russia with the Crimean peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014.

“I posted an Instagram story about the bridge,” Olesya tells the BBC, “reflecting on how the Ukrainians were happy with what had happened.”

I had also shared a friend’s post about the war.

That’s when the drama started.

Olesya, the “terrorist”

“I was on the phone with my mother,” Olesya recalls, “when I heard the front door open. A lot of policemen came in. They took the phone from me and yelled at me to get on the ground.”

Olesya was accused of justifying terrorism and discrediting the Russian armed forces. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

“I never imagined that someone could receive such a long prison sentence for posting something on the internet,” says Olesya. “I had seen reports of crazy verdicts in Russia, but I didn’t pay much attention.”

Olesya, a student at the Northern Federal University in Arkhangelsk, is now on Russia’s official list of terrorists and extremists.

“When I realized that I had been put on the same list as the mass murderers in schools and the Islamic State group, I thought it was crazy,” Olesya recalls.

Under the rules of his house arrest, he is prohibited from talking on the phone and going online.

Olesya has a striking image tattooed on her right leg: the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin, depicted as a spider, with an Orwellian inscription: “Big Brother is watching you.”

It seems that in the case of Olesya, it was not Big Brother who was watching her, but her fellow students.

Duty of ‘patriots’

“A friend showed me a post that had been made about me in a chat,” says Olesya, “about how I was against the ‘special military operation.’ Most of the people in this chat were history students. They were discussing If you report me to the authorities.”

The BBC has seen excerpts from the group chat.

In a comment, they accuse Olesya of writing “provocative publications of a defeatist and extremist nature. This is out of place in times of war. It must be nipped in the bud.”

“First let’s try to discredit her. If we don’t succeed, let the security services deal with it.”

“The complaint is the duty of a patriot,” writes another.

Later, when the list of witnesses was read in court, Olesya recognized the names from the student chat.

A year has passed since the Kremlin launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine, the term it uses for Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor. Within weeks of the assault, President Putin was calling on the Russian public to separate the “true patriots from the scum and traitors.”

Since then, across Russia there have been reports of Soviet-style denunciations against critics of the war. They include students reporting on teachers and workers reporting on their peers.

Any public criticism of the invasion – including republishing other people’s criticism – is dangerous.. The Russian authorities expect full and unwavering support for the offensive in Ukraine. If they are not supported, they are at least expected to remain silent. For those who won’t keep quiet, there are a number of repressive laws, including laws against spreading “false information” about the armed forces and against “discrediting” the military.

In Arkhangelsk, a giant portrait of a Russian soldier killed in the Ukraine gazes out at the city from the side of a nine-story apartment block, accompanied by the acronym: “To be a warrior means to live forever.”

A town in favor of its “warriors”

The patriotic message is persuasive. On the streets of Arkhangelsk we find little sympathy for the Russians facing trial for their anti-war remarks.

“People who discredit our army or spread false things are sick in the head,” Konstantin tells me. “They should be sent to the front as cannon fodder.”

“I have a negative attitude towards critics of the special operation,” Ekaterina tells me.

“But a long prison sentence for posting something online, isn’t that harsh?” I ask.

“People should use their brains,” Ekaterina replies. “If they live in this country, if they enjoy all the benefits this country has to offer, if they are patriotic, they must abide by the law.”

Later that day, Olesya is allowed to leave her apartment. But only to attend a court hearing. Her defense attorneys are trying to persuade a judge to lift the restrictions on her movement.

Olesya’s T-shirt has a picture of a police van with a sign that reads “School Bus”. A comment on how young Russians are being punished for their criticism of the authorities.

The judge rules to keep her under house arrest.

“The state has no stomach for debate, democracy or freedom“, says Olesya. “But they can’t imprison everyone. At some point they will run out of cells.”

Produced by Liza Shuvalova.

