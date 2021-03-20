Tony Succar starred in an emotional scene in I am, in its edition this Friday, March 19, as it was the last program in which he participated as a member of the jury. The winner of two Latin Grammy Awards was honored by his colleagues from the space, who asked him to commit to returning as soon as possible.

“Loud applause for Tony Succar on her last day of casting. From our hearts, we thank you for your willingness, the time you have been away from home, the sacrifice, what you have contributed to the program, beyond your talent, also as a producer, we thank you. You have made this program grow, you have made this program have a level, one more step, we are going to miss you a lot ”, commented presenter Christian Rivero.

Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Mauri Stern continued the compliments and expressed their affection for their partner at the jury table in the Latina space. “I feel honored, it has been a real luxury to be here, most of all with so much love. This has been a family to me. I feel that this has opened a new adventure and beyond my career or what I can win personally is all the beautiful friendships that are here, “said Tony Succar.

“Not only that, the purpose of the program is from the heart. There are things that are overproduced and entertainment is cool, but this is much more than entertainment and that is why I have connected so much, because my purpose in life is not to entertain anything else, it is to give a good message from the heart, “he continued.

Finally, Tonny Succar promised to return to Yo soy as soon as his commitments in the United States are finished. He also assured that this time he will arrive in the country with his wife Lauren. “I love you, I love you, I will miss you, but soon I will return with much more strength to continue contributing my grain of sand in the only program in Peru that has filled my heart in an explosive way,” he said.