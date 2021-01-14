He did it! ‘Dyango’ was finally able to win the applause of the jury in this season of I am, great battles.

After the harsh criticism he received a few days ago, after being measured in competition with the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner, Jairo Tafur managed to convince Tony Succar, Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern.

This time, the participant was challenged by ‘Isabel Pantoja’, who arrived ready to become a consecrated woman. However, the Dyango impersonator prevailed with the issue “Whenever you want, wherever you want”.

“’Dyango’, look now I see your fire, now I see where you come from and how you are getting up. There are emotional moments that I liked, they moved me, I connected, I couldn’t stop listening to you. I could listen to you for twenty songs. That’s what I feel, that fire is what I was waiting for, “said the former Magneto and did not hesitate to applaud his presentation.

For her part, Katia Palma praised the tremendous show with which she delighted that night.

Welcome to the competition. I liked that super solid feeling. We like you that way, Jairo ”, said Palma.

“This is the ‘Dyango’ that I wanted to see, tremendous passion that you threw there and we are really enjoying ourselves now,” said Tony Succar.

Maricarmen Marín also congratulated the participant. “‘Dyango’, how good you came back,” he said.

Finally, the participant secured his place in the competition by unanimous vote.

I am, latest news:

