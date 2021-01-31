‘Dyango’ gave an emotional message of thanks, after being eliminated by his colleague and friend, the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner in I am, great battles. As it is remembered, the last duel between the two resulted in a draw.

“If I Were Him” was the theme chosen by Jairo Tafur from the Spanish Dyango, while Hugo Apaza performed the musical hit “Me va a que extrañar” by Ricardo Montaner.

The jury made up of Maricarmen Marín, Tony Succar, Katia Palma and Mauri Stern voted in favor of Hugo Apaza with 3 votes to 1.

After being eliminated and saying goodbye to the Latina program, Jairo Tafur spoke through his Instagram account. There, he explained to his followers that he is not happy, but assured that he respects the decision of the jury of I am.

“I did not want to leave without first thanking you for the love you give me and have given me during this season of Great battles. One as a participant has to agree with the jury’s decision; however, I feel like I’m going to miss the stage and you, so I’m not happy. I still don’t know if I will return. I am going to dedicate my time to some projects of my own music ”, expressed the ex-participant.

I am: ‘Ricardo Montaner’ thanks ‘Dyango’ for his support

For his part, Hugo Apaza, ‘Ricardo Montaner‘, he dedicated an emotional message to his colleague, whom he admires for his professionalism and talent.

“It’s not a competition, we don’t want to be better than anyone else, we just want to be better than the person we were yesterday. Thank you @jairotafuroficial, for people like you the impulse to strive every day is born in me, your talent, professionalism, your person are a reference in this difficult path of musical art. Thank you dear audience for always supporting us and being with us through thick and thin, ”wrote the Peruvian impersonator.

‘Ricardo Montaner’ faces ‘Dyango’ after returning to Yo soy

After his prolonged absence, ‘Ricardo Montaner’ returned to the stage of Yo soy, great battles to face ‘Dyango’.

On this occasion, Hugo Apaza chose to interpret the song “I’m going to miss it”, while his colleague dazzled everyone with “If I were him”.

