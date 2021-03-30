Jairo Tafur, imitator of Dyango, wrote a romantic birthday message dedicated to his wife and mother of his children. Through his official Instagram account, the competitor of I am, great battles, great celebrities, expressed the great love that binds him to his life partner.

In addition, the artist recalled one of the most tender anecdotes that he lived with his partner years ago, when they were just beginning their romantic relationship.

“Happy birthday, love of my life, how many stories together. It came to mind when you turned 18 and in my poverty I made you a small gift: a little bear that carried all my heart in it, because it was what I could give you, “he said. ‘Dyango’.

Dyango impersonator in I am, great battles

“Today I know that we cannot celebrate your birthday because you chose to work as usual, by my side, but you know that the holidays for us are every day of our lives, together with our children and in the home that we have built,” added the participant from I am.

The dyango copycat He expressed feeling very grateful to his wife, because she has accompanied him in the most difficult moments of his life. “I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be by your side, I love you, Happy Birthday, my Taly,” he concluded in his Instagram post.

I am: ‘Dyango’ and Estrella Torres against a draw with ‘José José’ and Kate Candela

‘Dyango’ and Estrella Torres expressed their disagreement over their tie with ‘José José’ and Kate Candela in Yo soy, great battles during rehearsals for the Latina TV imitation program.

“We have decided from the beginning to have that connection, we are working to show that we are the best,” said the singer, while Jairo Tafur added: “If not, they would just tell you, learn your lyrics and voila, let’s go to the show.” what his partner replied “I think that the comments should go hand in hand with the result.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.